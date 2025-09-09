North Korea conducts its final ground test of a solid-fuel engine for long-range missiles

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea said Tuesday it had conducted the final ground test of a solid-fuel rocket engine for a long-range ballistic missile in its latest advancement toward having an arsenal that could viably threaten the continental United States.

The test Monday observed by leader Kim Jong Un was the ninth of the engine built with carbon fiber and capable of producing 1,971 kilonewtons of thrust, more powerful than past models, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency. The report came a week after Kim visited the research institute that developed the engine, which North Korea then said will be used for future intercontinental ballistic missles, including a system called Hwasong-20.

Some analysts say that North Korea may conduct another ICBM test around the end of the year, showcasing its military strength ahead of a major ruling party congress expected in early 2026, where Kim will likely issue his new directions in domestic and foreign policies.

North Korea in recent years has flight-tested a variety of ICBMs that demonstrated potential range to reach the U.S. mainland, including those with built-in solid propellants that are easier to move and conceal and can be prepared for launch more quickly than the North’s previous liquid-fuel missiles.

Kim has called for further advancements in North Korea’s long-range weapons, including the development of multi-warhead systems that would improve their chances of defeating missile defenses. Some experts say North Korea’s efforts to build more efficient rocket engines could also be aimed at developing smaller ICBMs that can be launched from a wider range of vehicles or submarines, a capability Kim is also pursuing.