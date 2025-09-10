A murky pipeline deal to send Russian gas to China shows Beijing's dominance in the relationship

FRANKFURT: The head of Russia's state-owned gas company Gazprom says it has a deal to build a pipeline to China, but there are many unanswered questions about the details of the agreement.

On paper, the project — known as the Power of Siberia 2 — would give Russia a way to replace some of the revenue from its decades of selling natural gas to Europe that was lost over its invasion of Ukraine.

The pipeline would carry gas from reserves in western Siberia through Mongolia to China. And what Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller called a “legally binding” memorandum to build the pipeline with the China National Petroleum Co. is a chance for Moscow and Beijing to underline their deepening ties against the United States.

Here are key issues surrounding the Power of Siberia 2 and why it can't completely replace Russia's lost revenue from Europe:

New link to China

The pipeline would run 6,700 kilometers (4,163 miles) from gas fields in the Yamal Peninsula in western Siberia, past Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia, and then across Mongolia into China. For more than 50 years, Russia earned fat profits sending Yamal gas to Europe through pipelines leading west.

But Russia cut off most pipeline gas to Europe over the war in Ukraine, and the European Union wants to end the remaining trickle of supplies by 2027. So the new pipeline would be a way to shift those lost gas sales to a big new customer.