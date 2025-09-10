Chinese defence minister tells US counterpart containing China 'futile'

BEIJING: China's defence minister warned the United States that "containing, deterring, or interfering with China will be futile" in talks with his US counterpart on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The two strategic rivals also discussed the fraught issues of Taiwan and the South China Sea, according to CCTV.

"Any attempt or interference to use force to support independence or use Taiwan to contain China will be thwarted", Dong Jun told US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a video call.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take it, while Washington is the democratic island's main arms supplier and is committed to its defence.

In the South China Sea, Dong said Beijing "firmly opposes infringement and provocation by certain countries and the deliberate incitement of chaos by countries outside the region", CCTV reported.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite overlapping claims with its neighbours.

The US Navy has regularly sent ships to conduct "freedom of navigation" transits in the region, angering Beijing.

"We must... build an equal, respectful, peacefully coexistent, stable and positive military-to-military relationship. We must respect each other's core interests," Dong said.