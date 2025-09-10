Nepal's Gen Z protest movement prefers former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim leader

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as the preferred choice of Nepal’s Gen Z-led protest movement as the country's interim leader following days of deadly unrest that left at least 25 people dead and hundreds injured, prompting the resignation of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

Soldiers in Kathmandu were ordered to enforce curfew-like conditions Wednesday after the military mobilized overnight to quell two days of chaos. Protesters had torched government buildings, the parliament, the presidential house, and the prime minister’s office. Armed troops checked vehicles, instructed residents to remain home, and restored a measure of order after police failed to contain the demonstrations. The Nepal Army also quelled a jailbreak in central Kathmandu, apprehending inmates who had overpowered guards and attempted to escape, with no injuries reported, according to the Health Ministry.

Protests erupt over social media ban and broader grievances

The unrest began Monday after the government briefly banned major social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube, citing non-compliance with new registration and oversight requirements. Although the ban was lifted on Tuesday, protests continued, fueled by outrage over police firing on demonstrators, which contributed to the initial deaths. The unrest has since claimed six more lives, bringing the death toll to 25, with 633 injured.

Dubbed the “Gen Z protest,” the movement reflects broader frustration among young Nepalis over corruption, political stagnation, and entrenched elites. Protesters have targeted leaders and institutions perceived as benefiting from nepotism, including the children of political figures, locally known as “nepo kids.” Videos circulating on social media showed attacks on Nepali Congress party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba. Vehicles and commercial properties, including the offices of Kantipur, Nepal’s largest media outlet, were set on fire.

Youth unemployment remains a major driver of anger. According to the World Bank, nearly 20% of young Nepalis were unemployed last year, while the government estimates that over 2,000 youth leave the country daily for work in the Middle East or Southeast Asia.