One Piece’s Jolly Roger flies high as symbol of rebellion in Nepal’s Gen Z protests

Amid the chaos of the Gen Z protests that have engulfed Nepal, leaving 19 dead and more than 500 injured, many demonstrators were seen carrying black flags depicting an unmistakable grinning skull in a straw hat with crossed bones behind it, the Jolly Roger of the Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece.

The symbol, which is associated with themes of freedom and rebellion in the anime and manga world, also made a significant appearance in Indonesia during anti-government protests last month.

In Nepal, the Jolly Roger served as a similar rallying point for students angry over censorship and corruption. Protesters say it signals a refusal to submit to government control. “#WAKEUPNEPAL” and “UNMUTE YOUR VOICE” posters were raised alongside the anime insignia.

One Piece, first published in 1997 as a manga by Eiichiro Oda, is one of the most popular franchises in the world. The manga has sold more than 520 million copies, while the TV series has run for more than 1,100 episodes.