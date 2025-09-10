Poland says 'hostile objects' downed in its airspace during Russian attack on Ukraine

WARSAW: Poland said Wednesday it had scrambled aircraft alongside allies to shoot down "hostile objects" violating its airspace during a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine, a first for a NATO country during the war.

Ukraine warned that Russia's leader was "testing the West" and called for its allies to mount a strong response or risk Russian drones flying "even further into Europe".

The incursion came as Russia unleashed a barrage of strikes across Ukraine, including in the western city of Lviv, around 50 miles (80 kilometres) from the Polish border.

"Aircraft have used weapons against hostile objects," Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on social media, adding: "We are in constant contact with NATO command."

Russian drones and missiles have entered the airspace of NATO members -- including Poland -- several times during Russia's three-and-a-half-year war, but a NATO country has never attempted to shoot them down.

A cornerstone of the Western military alliance is the principle that an attack on any member is deemed an attack on all.

The operational command of Poland's military slammed the "unprecedented" airspace violations, saying it had spotted around a dozen drone-type objects, some of which were shot down.

"This is an act of aggression that has created a real threat to the safety of our citizens," it said.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that weapons had been used against the invading objects, saying on social media that an "operation related to multiple violations of Polish airspace is underway".

The Polish government announced it will hold an "extraordinary" cabinet meeting at 8:00 am (0600 GMT).

The Polish army said around the same time that it had finished intercepting the drones in its airspace.