UN chief argues that investing in fighting poverty instead of wars would make more secure world

He said Tuesday his report is a call to action to rebalance global budgets and spending, stressing that the current trajectory of military spending is “unsustainable.”

“A more secure world begins by investing at least as much in fighting poverty as we do in fighting wars,” Guterres told UN reporters.

His report said that, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, last year’s $2.7 trillion in global military spending is projected to reach $6.6 trillion by 2035 if current trends persist. And increased military spending is widespread, with more than 100 countries boosting expenditures last year.

“Redirecting even a fraction of today’s military spending could close vital gaps,” Guterres said, “Putting children in school, strengthening primary health care, expanding clean energy and resilient infrastructure, and protecting the most vulnerable.”

Only $93 million — less than 4% of the $2.7 trillion in military spending last year — is needed annually to end hunger by 2030, the report said. And $5 trillion could fund 12 years of quality education for every child in low- and lower-middle-income countries.

While $1 billion in military spending can create approximately 11,200 jobs in the military, the report said the same amount of money can create 26,700 jobs in education, 16,800 in clean energy and 17,200 in health care.