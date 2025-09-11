Another full blackout hits Cuba as the island’s energy crisis worsens

HAVANA: A total blackout hit Cuba on Wednesday, the latest in a series of outages blamed on aging infrastructure and fuel shortages at power plants.

It was the second island-wide outage this year, with three other blackouts reported late last year.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines said on social platform X the latest outage could be tied to a malfunction at one of Cuba’s biggest thermoelectric plants.

Argelio Abad, the ministry’s vice minister, said on state TV the grid shut down after an apparently erroneous message warning of overheating disconnected the thermoelectric plant. He added that officials immediately began to build a type of microsystem to deliver electricity to infrastructure that provides basic services.

The ministry said crews were working to restore power to the island of roughly 10 million people, with electricity returning to hospitals, food production plants and other high-priority businesses.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero made an appearance at Cuba’s state-run power company and asked Cubans for their trust as he said on state TV that electricity would be restored gradually.

Some Cubans, like 65-year-old Mayté García, believed they would be without power for a couple of days.