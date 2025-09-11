Confusion reigns as manhunt continues in Charlie Kirk shooting

Hours after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, authorities issued mixed messages about whether the suspect was in custody, and later clarified that they had no one locked up.

Kirk, 31, was shot during a public event at Utah Valley University on September 10. The shooting is believed to have been a targeted attack, with investigators citing that the fatal shot was fired from the roof of a nearby building.

Initially, reports circulated that someone had been detained for questioning, or that a “person of interest” was in custody.

Meanwhile, Governor Spencer Cox initially told a press conference that police were interviewing a 'person of interest,' while Beau Mason, the Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner, told the same press conference that the perpetrator, suspected of firing a single shot, remained at large

FBI Director Kash Patel said an unnamed person had been detained for questioning, then released. 'Our investigation continues,' he wrote on social media.