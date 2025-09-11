Flash floods in Indonesia leave at least 15 dead and 10 missing

DENPASAR (Indonesia) Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 15 people who died in flash flooding in two Indonesian provinces, while authorities said Wednesday 10 others were missing.

Torrential rains beginning Monday caused flooding and landslides in East Nusa Tenggara province and on the tourist island of Bali.

Rescuers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of a mother and her child buried under mud in the worst-hit village of Mauponggo and a man in the neighboring village of Loka laba in Nagekeo district of East Nusa Tenggara, officials said. Previously, three members of a family were found dead after their house was swept away and four people were missing in Mauponggo village.

In Bali, rescuers retrieved the body of a woman near the Badung market in Bali's provincial capital of Denpasar late Wednesday, according to National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari. He said rescuers are searching for six people still missing in the province.