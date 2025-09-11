North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, 'likely successor': Seoul

SEOUL: South Korea's spy agency said Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae, who recently accompanied him on a high-profile visit to Beijing, is understood to be his recognised successor.

The teenager drew global attention earlier this month when she made her first official overseas trip with her father, as he met with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Analysts have long seen her as Kim's likely successor, though some have suggested Ju Ae has an older brother who is being groomed in secret as the isolated and nuclear-armed country's next leader.

South Korea's spy agency "assesses that she (Ju Ae) secured sufficient 'revolutionary narrative' needed to strengthen her position as a likely successor," following her China trip, lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after being briefed by the agency.

"The agency perceives Kim Ju Ae as the recognised heir and sees her participation in the China visit as part of completing that succession narrative."

She was publicly introduced to the world in 2022, when she accompanied her father to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.