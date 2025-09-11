Philippines protests China's plan for nature reserve at hotly disputed shoal

MANILA: The Philippines protested on Thursday a plan by China to establish a nature reserve at one of the most hotly disputed shoals in the South China Sea and demanded that Beijing immediately withdraw it.

China’s State Council on Wednesday announced the approval of a plan to create a national nature reserve at the Scarborough Shoal. The aim in establishing the reserve is to protect a coral reef, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The Scarborough Shoal is one of many South China Sea islands, islets and reefs that are claimed by China and its neighbors, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said a diplomatic protest was underway “against this illegitimate and unlawful action by China as it clearly infringes upon the rights and interests of the Philippines in accordance with international law.”

“The Philippines urges China to respect the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the Philippines over Bajo de Masinloc, refrain from enforcing and immediately withdraw its State Council issuance and comply with its obligations under international law,” the Philippine foreign affairs department said in a statement.

The Philippines has declared that any Chinese construction at Scarborough, which Beijing, Manila and Taiwan all claim, would be a red line.