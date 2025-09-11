Qatar says funeral to be held Thursday for people killed in Israeli strike

DOHA: Qatar said it would hold funerals on Thursday in the capital Doha for those killed in an unprecedented Israeli strike that targeted Hamas figures in the Gulf country earlier this week.

"The Ministry of Interior announces that the funeral prayer for the martyrs of the Israeli targeting... will be held on the afternoon of Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, and they will be buried in the Mesaimeer Cemetery," it said in a statement on X.

On Tuesday, Israel struck Doha targeting Hamas leaders, but the group said its top officials survived, while five of its members were left dead and a Qatari security force member was also killed.

The Hamas members killed were top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya's son Human, his office director Jihad Labad and bodyguards Ahmad Mamlouk, Abdallah Abdelwahd and Mumen Hassoun.

Qatari Lance Corporal Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari was also killed.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said he could not confirm Hayya's fate.