South Korea president says Korean companies will hesitate to invest in US without better visa system

SEOUL: South Korea’s president Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that South Korean companies will likely hesitate to maintain or make direct investments in the United States if the U.S. fails to improve its visa system for Korean workers.

In a news conference marking 100 days in office, Lee called for improvements in the U.S. visa system as he spoke about the Sept. 4 immigration raid in Georgia that resulted in the arrest of more than 300 South Korean workers at a battery factory under construction at Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant in Georgia.

Lee said the Korean workers are set to be brought home on Friday aboard a charter plane following negotiations with the U.S.

South Korean and U.S. officials are discussing a possible improvement to the U.S. visa system, Lee said, adding that under the current system South Korean companies “can’t help hesitating a lot” about making direct investments in the U.S.

U.S. authorities said some of the detained workers had illegally crossed the U.S. border, while others entered legally but had expired visas or entered on visa waivers that prohibited them from working.