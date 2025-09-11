UK's Starmer sacks Britain's ambassador to the US over his links to Jeffrey Epstein

LONDON: UK leader Keir Starmer sacked his ambassador in Washington Peter Mandelson on Thursday following fresh revelations about the diplomat's friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Dubbed the "Prince of Darkness" during his years as a media spin doctor, Mandelson was twice forced to resign from Tony Blair's Labour government in the late 1990s and early 2000s over allegations of misconduct.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the prime minister had asked Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to withdraw Mandelson as ambassador "in light" of newly revealed emails he wrote to Epstein.

"The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment," said the statement.

"In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.

"In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein's crimes he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect."

The sacking came after The Sun newspaper and Bloomberg reported that Mandelson sent supportive messages to Epstein while the financier was being investigated in the United States for sexual offences in 2008.

In emails, the Labour party grandee told Epstein he was "following you closely and here whenever you need" and urged him to "remember the Art of War" when dealing with prosecutors.