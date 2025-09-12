FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk killer jumping off roof before fleeing

Federal investigators have released the video of the person, accused of shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The footage, captured by security cameras on the Utah Valley University campus, shows a man climbing stairwells to reach a rooftop, firing the shot, then jumping down and fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

Investigators said trace evidence collected at the scene, including shoe prints, palm impressions, and forearm marks, suggests the suspect was wearing Converse sneakers.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason described the video, noting that the suspect ran across the roof, jumped off, and entered the wooded area where officials later recovered the rifle and ammunition, believed to have been used in the attack.

“This evidence provides a clear view of the suspect’s actions immediately following the shooting,” Mason said.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or confirmed a motive.

President Donald Trump called Kirk’s death a “heinous assassination” and indicated he had some knowledge of the alleged motive but did not provide details, stating, “We’ll let you know about that later.”

The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect and circulated images showing the individual dressed in a black long-sleeved top featuring a bald eagle and US flag, a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, and a backpack.