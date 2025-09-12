France sends jets to Poland, UK ramps up sanctions in a signal to Russia not to escalate

Britain's new sanctions include bans on 70 vessels that the U.K. says is part of Russia's "shadow fleet" that transports Russian oil in defiance of sanctions already in place. Some 30 individuals and companies — including Chinese and Turkey-based firms — have also been sanctioned for their part in supplying Russia with electronics, chemicals, explosives and other weapons components.

The new sanctions came as British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper made her first trip to Kyiv Friday after her appointment a week ago following Starmer's Cabinet shake-up.

Cooper said her visit is a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine which faces a tenfold missile and drone Russian assault from a year ago.

"The UK will not stand idly by as Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine," Cooper said, noting what she said was the Russian president's "complete disregard for sovereignty" by sending drones in to NATO airspace.

"International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war is vital."