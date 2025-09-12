‘Hey, fascist! Catch!’ and ‘Bella ciao’ inscribed on unused bullet casings of Kirk killer

The man accused in the Charlie Kirk assassination had earlier expressed to family his opposition to the viewpoints of the conservative activist, the authorities said Friday in announcing an arrest in a targeted killing that raised fresh alarms about political violence in the United States, reported Associated Press.

Tyler Robinson, 22, had become “more political” in the run-up to the shooting and had indicated to a family friend afterward that he was responsible, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. Cox also cited as key pieces of evidence engravings on bullets found in a rifle believed used in the attack as well as chatting app messages attributed to the shooting suspect that a roommate shared with law enforcement.

Cox, a Republican, called Kirk's killing an “attack on the American experiment,” and he urged a new generation to “choose a different path.”

Robinson is believed to have acted alone, and the investigation is ongoing, Cox said.

Robinson's arrest early Friday morning was disclosed by President Donald Trump, who said in a Fox News Channel interview that, “With a high degree of certainty, we have him.”