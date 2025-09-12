Historically Black colleges issue lockdown orders, cancel classes after receiving threats

BATON ROUGE, La.: A series of reported threats toward historically Black colleges and universities across the US on Thursday led to lockdown orders, canceled classes and heightened security.

Authorities did not elaborate on the type of threats that were made and no injuries have been reported. The FBI told The Associated Press that they are taking the “hoax threat calls“ seriously and that there is “no information to indicate a credible threat.”

Although lockdowns have since been lifted, schools that received the threats continue to act with an abundance of caution. In an era of mass shootings — and following a wave of violence Wednesday and a spate of hoax calls about active shooters at the start of the school year — some universities opted to call off classes for the rest of the week and send students home.

US Rep. Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, called the threats “reprehensible attacks” and said that any threat made against HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) is “a threat against us all.”

“These attacks cannot be tolerated, minimized, or ignored,” he said. “They must be met with swift and decisive action.”

Southern University in Louisiana, which reported a “potential threat to campus safety” on the 8,200-student campus and put students under lockdown for about an hour. At Alabama State University, which sits near downtown Montgomery and has an enrollment of about 3,500, students were ordered to shelter-in-place as police searched each building on campus.

About two hours later, the university said that it had received the “all-clear” from police. However, the school said that while the “immediate threat has been resolved” students were asked to shelter in place in their dorms and classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day.