Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine in support of wounded troops

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit in support of wounded service members.

Harry's representatives confirmed they were in the capital, Kyiv, on Friday, though they declined to discuss the prince's schedule for security reasons.

This is the second time Harry has visited Ukraine since the start of Russia's full scale invasion in 2022. He made a trip to the western city of Lviv in April.

"We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process," Harry told the Guardian newspaper while on an overnight train to Kyiv.

Harry, a British Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, is the founder of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries. Ukraine is bidding to host the games in 2029.

The Archewell Foundation, set up by Harry and his wife, Meghan announced this week that it had donated $500,000 to projects supporting injured children from Gaza and Ukraine. The money will be used to help the World Health Organisation with medical evacuations and to fund work developing prosthetics for seriously injured young people.

The Guardian said that Harry will visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, spend time with 200 veterans and meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.