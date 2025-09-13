At least 193 passengers killed in two boat accidents in northwestern Congo

Two separate boat accidents this week in northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have killed at least 193 people and left dozens missing, authorities and state media said.

The accidents happened on Wednesday and Thursday, about 150km (93 miles) apart in the Equateur province.

One boat with nearly five hundred passengers caught fire and capsized on Thursday (September 11) evening along the Congo River in the province’s Lukolela territory, Congo’s humanitarian affairs ministry said in a report.

The report said 209 survivors were rescued following the accident, involving a whaleboat near the village of Malange in Lukolela territory.

A memo from the Ministry of Social Affairs, seen by the Reuters news agency, said 146 people were missing.