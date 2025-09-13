Israeli strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels damage residential homes, forcing families to live in ruins

ADEN: Israel's deadly airstrikes this week targeting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen have damaged residential areas in the country's capital of Sanaa, leaving many houses in ruins and residents without help from authorities and unable to afford repairs on their own.

Wednesday’s strikes killed 46 people — including 11 women and five children — and wounded 165, according to a toll released late Thursday by the rebel-run health ministry in Sanaa. Most of the casualties were in Sanaa. Rebel officials said 11 local journalists were also killed in the strikes.

The strikes followed a drone launched by the Houthi rebels that breached Israel’s multilayered air defenses and slammed into a southern Israeli airport, blowing out glass windows and injuring one person.

In Yemen, a military headquarters and a Sanaa fuel station were also hit, the rebels said previously, as well as a government facility in the city of Hazm, the capital of northern Jawf province. The National Museum of Yemen was also damaged, according to the rebels’ culture ministry, with footage from the site showings damage to the building’s façade.

In Sanaa, where Yemen's yearslong civil war has impoverished many, residents told The Associated Press they cannot afford any major repairs and that the local authorities are not offering compensation or help with reconstruction.