Nepal made history once again: First female CJ now first female PM

Nepal has made history once again. The country’s first female Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, has now become its first female Prime Minister. She was sworn in by President Ramchandra Paudel at his office, Sheetal Niwas, on Friday. It followed the dissolution of the elected government headed by K P Sharma Oli.
Karki and the Gen Z protesters had made it clear that she would step in only after Parliament was dissolved — a demand that has now been fulfilled. The House was dissolved with effect from 11 pm, the President’s Office said. Former PM Baburam Bhattarai and a clutch of diplomats, including from India, China and the US, attended the swearing-in event.
September 12, the fifth day of the Gen Z protest, will be remembered as a defining moment in Nepal’s political history — a day when the youth, united and resolute, toppled a government, dissolved parliament, and helped elevate a woman known for her anti-corruption crusade to the highest executive office.
This unprecedented movement inspired young people globally, proving that when youth unite, they can dismantle entrenched regimes and expose decades of corruption.
Born on 7 June 1952 in Biratnagar, Karki is no stranger to challenges. She became Nepal’s first female Chief Justice in July 2016 and served until June 2017. During her tenure, she faced a no-confidence motion from the Nepali Congress but remained steadfast in her commitment to justice and transparency.
Throughout her career, she refused to bow to political pressure or corruption — a reputation that made her the natural choice to lead the country through this transitional period.
The Gen Z protest, which began on September 8, quickly escalated into a nationwide uprising. Streets across Nepal saw widespread vandalism, with both public and private property damaged. Daily life came to a standstill, hitting daily wage earners particularly hard.
In the process, the hidden wealth of top political leaders was exposed. Reports of sacks of cash found in the homes of Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and Foreign Minister Arzoo Rana Deuba have shocked the nation.
Enraged citizens — not just Gen Z protesters — vandalised the houses of several accused leaders.
Task cut out for interim govt head Sushila Karki
The economic impact has been severe. Nepal’s tourism sector alone is expected to have suffered over NPR 50 million in losses, thus bankers and insurers are bracing for claims worth around NPR 50 billion in total damages.
Corporate targets of arson and vandalism included the newly inaugurated Hilton Hotel, Bhatbhateni Supermarket, Ncell, CG Electronics, Global College, Ullens School, and Central Business Park. Homes of business owners, politicians, and ordinary citizens were also attacked.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have called for probes into alleged atrocities committed both by security forces and mobs. The death toll has reached 52 and over 1,300 people have been injured in the unrest.
Adding to the crisis, a mass prison break occurred all around the country. Between 13,000 and 15,000 prisoners reportedly escaped after security forces opened fire on September 8, killing 19 young protesters. Among the escapees is Rabi Lamichhane, founder of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, who was serving time on corruption charges. Local media reports said about 200 fugitives have been recaptured, while many remain at large, with some believed to have crossed into India. Authorities confirm several arrests near the frontier, but numbers remain conflicting.
Therefore, Sushila Karki as the head of the Interim Government will face the daunting task of effectively performing her job. The first thing her administration will have to do is to stabilise the country, address security concerns, and organise fresh elections within six months, as required by the constitution.
Despite the turmoil, protesters emphasised their respect for Nepal’s democratic charter —an achievement that guarantees representation for all genders and communities. Their message is unequivocal: they do not want corrupt leaders back in power. By choosing Sushila Karki, they have entrusted the country’s future to a leader whose integrity has stood the test of time.
Married a revolutionary
Karki is the eldest of seven siblings
She grew up in a simple farming family in Biratnagar
Karki married Durga Prasad Subedi, an erstwhile popular leader of Nepali Congress. They had met during her days at the BHU
Subedi was a youth revolutionary member of Nepali Congress during the 1970s
He was part of the group that hijacked a Royal Nepal Airlines aircraft to get INR 3 million to fund the party’s armed revolution against King Birendra Shah in 1973
The hijacked plane carrying Nepal Rastra Bank’s money landed at Forbesganj in India
After retirement, Karki wrote two books, including ‘Nyay’, her biography
Namrata Sharma
