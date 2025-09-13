Nepal made history once again: First female CJ now first female PM

Nepal has made history once again. The country’s first female Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, has now become its first female Prime Minister. She was sworn in by President Ramchandra Paudel at his office, Sheetal Niwas, on Friday. It followed the dissolution of the elected government headed by K P Sharma Oli.

Karki and the Gen Z protesters had made it clear that she would step in only after Parliament was dissolved — a demand that has now been fulfilled. The House was dissolved with effect from 11 pm, the President’s Office said. Former PM Baburam Bhattarai and a clutch of diplomats, including from India, China and the US, attended the swearing-in event.

September 12, the fifth day of the Gen Z protest, will be remembered as a defining moment in Nepal’s political history — a day when the youth, united and resolute, toppled a government, dissolved parliament, and helped elevate a woman known for her anti-corruption crusade to the highest executive office.

This unprecedented movement inspired young people globally, proving that when youth unite, they can dismantle entrenched regimes and expose decades of corruption.

Born on 7 June 1952 in Biratnagar, Karki is no stranger to challenges. She became Nepal’s first female Chief Justice in July 2016 and served until June 2017. During her tenure, she faced a no-confidence motion from the Nepali Congress but remained steadfast in her commitment to justice and transparency.