Sikh woman raped in 'racially aggravated attack' in UK

A British-born Sikh woman in her twenties was beaten up and raped in Oldbury in what the police are treating as a "racially aggravated attack."

"We were called just before 8.30am on Tuesday (9 Sep) after the woman, in her 20s, reported being attacked in the area around Tame Road, Oldbury," said a statement issued by the West Midlands police.

According to the police, the two men are "described as being white, one had a shaved head, heavy build, and was reported to be wearing a dark coloured sweatshirt and had gloves on."

"The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip. The woman has told us that a racist remark was made to her during the attack," said the police.

"We are currently treating it as an isolated incident," the police added.

Ch Supt Kim Madill, of Sandwell Police, said: “We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other enquiries well under way.

“We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible.

“Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area.”