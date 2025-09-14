Meet 'Big Alex,' the Brazilian judge who led Bolsonaro's trial and challenged Trump, Musk

BRASILIA: Some Brazilian historians now count 14 coup attempts in the republic’s 136 years. Some have been successful, including the one that installed a military dictatorship between 1964-1985.

But only the latest, which a Supreme Court panel ruled was orchestrated by former President Jair Bolsonaro, ended with prison sentences for its leaders, instigators and supporters, many of whom are already behind bars. To a large extent, the unprecedented outcome is the result of one man’s drive.

Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes, the judge who spearheaded the case, has become a hero to some Brazilians and a zealot to others.

In Brazil he is better known as “Xandão,” or “Big Alex” in Portuguese. Married with three children, he is widely known for his shiny bald head and use of soccer metaphors, but also for what many see as swift and divisive actions.

De Moraes, 56, has taken on politicians, billionaire Elon Musk and Bolsonaro supporters who damaged government buildings in Brasilia, the capital, during a 2023 riot that prosecutors said was instigated by the former president. From now on, Brazilian history books will call him the Supreme Court judge who led a five-member panel to sentence Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison.

He led the trial despite pressure from the US government that sanctioned de Moraes and imposed tariffs on Brazil because of the process against Bolsonaro, an ally of US President Donald Trump.

Only one of the justices, Luiz Fux, disagreed and asked for Bolsonaro to be acquitted. But de Moraes’ sway in the case is such that the longest serving member of the court, Justice Gilmar Mendes, and Chief Justice Luis Roberto Barroso popped by the panel’s room at end of the trial solely to defend his work. The panel also ruled against seven close allies of the former president, including top military men.

“I may have disagreements in some issues with Justice de Moraes," said José Eduardo Cardozo, a former justice minister who first met de Moraes about 30 years ago. "But in general his standing is rigorously righteous for those who understand constitutional law and defend the rule of law vehemently.”

For Cardozo, the criticism of how he handled Bolsonaro's trial is “purely political.”

Celso Vilardi, a lawyer for Bolsonaro, took swipes at de Moraes after Fux voted almost entirely in disagreement in the case.

“I am vindicated,” Vilardi told journalists Wednesday. “This was a technical vote.” But before he became Bolsonaro’s lawyer in January, Vilardi had nothing but praise for de Moraes.