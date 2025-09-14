More than 100,000 attend London protest organized by far-right activist, with clashes breaking out

LONDON: A London march organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson drew more than 110,000 people and became unruly on Saturday as a small group of his supporters clashed with police officers who were separating them from counterprotesters.

Several officers were punched, kicked and struck by bottles tossed by people at the fringes of the “Unite the Kingdom” rally, Metropolitan Police said. Reinforcements with helmets and riot shields were deployed to support the 1,000-plus officers on duty.

Twenty six police officers were injured — four who were seriously hurt, including broken teeth and a concussion, a possible broken nose and a spinal injury.

At least 25 people were arrested for offenses including violent disorder, assaults and criminal damage, and the investigation continues, police said.

“There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence," Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said. “They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe.”

The rally drew an estimated crowd of between 110,000 and 150,000 people, far surpassing expectations, police said.

The rival “March Against Fascism” protest organized by Stand Up To Racism had about 5,000 marchers.