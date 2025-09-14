Starmer says UK would not tolerate racial intimidation after far-right rally

LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday Britain would not tolerate people feeling intimidated "because of their background or the colour of their skin" after a large far-right protest was marked by battles with police.

In his first comments on Saturday's rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and attended by up to 150,000 people, according to police, Starmer also condemned attacks on police on officers.

The clashes left 26 officers injured, four seriously, and led to 24 arrests. London police have pledged to make more arrests in coming days.

"People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values," Starmer said on X, the day after the protesters massed near his Downing Street office amid a sea of English and British flags.

"But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin."

The leader of the centre-left Labour government, who was the target of persistent criticism at the rally, added "Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect".

"Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division," Starmer said.

London's Metropolitan Police said it had so far arrested 24 people after officers faced "unacceptable violence" trying to control up to 150,000 people at the event.

That was two fewer arrests than the force last reported, after discovering what it called "two duplicate records".

Twenty-six police were injured, four seriously, in clashes on the fringes of Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" rally.