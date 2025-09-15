Trump condemns brutal beheading of Indian man by illegal immigrant, says time for being 'soft' is over

US President Donald Trump has vowed that his administration will not be “soft” on illegal immigrant criminals following the gruesome killing of 50-year-old Indian national Chandra Nagamallaiah, who was beheaded in front of his wife and son at a motel in Dallas, Texas.
In a detailed post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said:
"I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!"
Trump added that the accused would face the harshest legal consequences and that his administration, led by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Border Czar Tom Homan, was committed to “making America safe again.”
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that the accused, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national, had been released under the previous Biden administration after Cuba refused to take him back because of his criminal history. Public records show that Cobos-Martinez had prior arrests for child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, and had been involved in criminal activity in Houston, Florida, and California.
The attack took place on September 10 at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas, where both Nagamallaiah and Cobos-Martinez were employed. According to the Dallas Police arrest affidavit, Nagamallaiah told Cobos-Martinez and a female colleague not to use a broken washing machine. Cobos-Martinez allegedly became angry when Nagamallaiah asked the colleague to translate his request instead of speaking directly to him.
"Video shows the suspect then exited the motel room and produced a machete from his person and started cutting and stabbing the complainant multiple times," the affidavit states. Disturbing footage circulating on social media shows Nagamallaiah screaming and running through the motel’s parking lot before being chased down and repeatedly struck with the weapon.
Witnesses said Nagamallaiah ran toward the motel office where his wife and son were present, but despite their efforts to stop the assault, Cobos-Martinez struck the victim until he was decapitated. The affidavit further notes that Cobos-Martinez kicked the severed head into the parking lot before placing it in a garbage bin. He was arrested shortly after, covered in blood and still holding the machete, and later admitted to committing the murder during questioning.
Trump described Nagamallaiah as a “well-respected person in Dallas” and emphasized that the accused would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He said: “This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!”