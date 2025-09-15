Trump condemns brutal beheading of Indian man by illegal immigrant, says time for being 'soft' is over

US President Donald Trump has vowed that his administration will not be “soft” on illegal immigrant criminals following the gruesome killing of 50-year-old Indian national Chandra Nagamallaiah, who was beheaded in front of his wife and son at a motel in Dallas, Texas.

In a detailed post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said:

"I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!"