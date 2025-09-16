China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

BEIJING: China urged Tokyo and Washington on Tuesday to withdraw the US-developed Typhon missile system, after it was unveiled in Japan for the first time during joint military exercises.

Japan and the United States began the "Resolute Dragon" military drills on Thursday, and they will last until September 25, Tokyo's defence ministry said on X.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces confirmed to AFP that the missile system had been showcased for the first time in the country over the course of the exercises, though it said the weapon would not be fired.

Beijing's foreign ministry on Tuesday called on the United States and Japan to "promptly withdraw" the missile system.

"The United States and Japan, disregarding China's solemn concerns, have insisted on deploying the Typhon mid-range missile system in Japan under the pretext of joint exercises," spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at a regular briefing.