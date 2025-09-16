Israel strikes Yemeni port of Hodeida as Houthi rebels activate air defenses

ADEN: Israel on Tuesday launched airstrikes on the Yemeni city of Hodeida as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels activated air defenses.

The Israeli military said in an update that it struck “military infrastructure” used by the Houthis at Hodeida port.

“The Hudaydah Port is used by the Houthi terrorist regime for the transfer of weapons supplied by the Iranian regime, in order to execute attacks against the State of Israel and its allies,” the statement read.

“Our air defenses are currently confronting the Israeli aircrafts that are launching an aggression against our country,” Houthi spokesperson Yayha Saree posted on X.

Saree said in a statement that the Houthi air defenses “caused great confusion” for Israeli aircraft and forced some combat formations to leave Yemeni airspace before carrying out the attacks, thwarting Israel’s incursion deep into Yemen.

Earlier Israeli strikes targeted Sanaa

The latest strikes came as hundreds attended funeral services for 31 Yemeni journalists who were reported killed in Israeli airstrikes last week that targeted Houthis in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The strikes last Wednesday followed a drone launched by the Houthis that breached Israel’s multilayered air defenses and slammed into a southern Israeli airport, blowing out glass windows and injuring one person.

In Yemen, dozens were reported killed, including the journalists, in the strikes that hit Sanaa, including residential areas, a military headquarters and a fuel station, according to the health ministry in the rebel-held northern part of the country.

The National Museum of Yemen in Sanaa was also damaged, according to the rebels’ culture ministry, with footage from the site showings damage to the building’s façade. A government facility in the city of Hazm, the capital of northern Jawf province, was also hit.