Pope praises forgiveness as mother of slain US journalist James Foley speaks of healing at Vatican

ROME: Pope Leo XIV on Monday praised the willingness to forgive after the mother of slain American journalist James Foley told a Vatican vigil about her process of healing following meetings with an Islamic State group fighter convicted in his beheading.

Diane Foley was one of the featured speakers at a special Vatican vigil service in St. Peter’s Basilica on the eve of a Holy Year event honoring all those who suffer.

James Foley was among a group of mostly Western journalists and aid workers taken hostage and ultimately killed by a group of British-born Islamic State group militants in Syria during the group’s reign of terror. The militants, known as “the Beatles” because of their accents, released a grisly video showing Foley’s beheading in 2014, saying it was retribution for U.S. airstrikes in Iraq.

In a 2024 book, Diane Foley recounted the face-to-face encounters she had with the British-born militant who was charged in connection with his death, Alexanda Kotey. On Monday, she told the story from the altar of St. Peter’s, choking up at times and clutching her hand to her chest.

After her son was killed, she said anger and bitterness surged within her, and she asked God how he could have allowed it to happen.

“I staggered under the weight of that loss, unsure if I could go on,” she said. “In those dark moments I prayed desperately for the grace not to become bitter, but to be forgiving and merciful.”

She said the meetings she had with Kotey “became moments of grace.”