'Worst is over': Argentina's Milei to boost pension, health and education spending

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine President Javier Milei on Monday announced plans to boost spending on pensions, health, education and the disabled in 2026, marking a shift after nearly two years of biting austerity following a major electoral setback.

"The worst is over," Milei said in a televised speech, unveiling the draft 2026 budget eight days after his party was trounced in provincial elections in Buenos Aires. "The effort all Argentines are making is worth it," Milei assured, while adding: "We understand that many have not yet felt it in their material reality."

Appealing for more time for his libertarian reforms to take effect, the firebrand president said: "Rome wasn't built in a day."

While announcing relief for some of those worst affected by his deep spending cuts, he insisted that balancing the budget -- his paramount goal since taking power in December 2023 -- remained "non-negotiable."

Failure to balance the nation's books, he said, would lead South America's second-biggest economy "back into the pit of uncontrolled inflation and the destruction of all hopes for the country."

He did not issue a growth or inflation forecast for next year.