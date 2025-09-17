Canadian authorities capture human trafficking kingpin Fenil Patel linked to Dingucha family tragedy

AHMEDABAD: In a major breakthrough, Canadian authorities have arrested Fenil Patel, the mastermind behind the fatal human smuggling operation that led to the tragic deaths of Gujarat’s Dingucha family, who froze to death just 12 metres from the United States border in January 2022.

Patel was detained following a US extradition request as part of a joint international probe into a cross-border human trafficking network stretching from India to Canada and the US.

According to Canadian news channel CBC, Patel’s arrest came after an official extradition request from the United States, confirmed Canadian Justice Department spokesperson Katelyn Moores, who declined to reveal further details, citing “confidential state-to-state communications.”

“Fenil Patel was taken into custody ‘pursuant to an extradition request from the United States of America,’ a Canadian Justice Department spokesperson said in an email on Monday to CBC News.”

The case shook both India and North America after 39-year-old Jagdish Patel, his wife Vaishali (37), their daughter Vihangi (11), and three-year-old son Dharmik were found frozen to death just 12 metres from the Minnesota border, near Emerson, Manitoba. The family had been left stranded in a blinding snowstorm while attempting an illegal crossing arranged by smugglers.

Indian police quickly traced the network back to Gujarat, charging Fenil Patel with culpable homicide and human smuggling in January 2023. Investigators alleged Patel controlled the Canadian leg of the operation, coordinating every move of the family’s final journey. His accomplice, Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, operated from the US, hiring drivers like Steve Shand to ferry migrants from Canada into America for hefty sums.

The smuggling trail began to unravel when Steve Shand was caught on 19 January 2022, driving a van near the border with two migrants inside, while five others were found trekking through the snow.

That same night, the Dingucha family perished nearby. Shand later confessed to US Homeland Security officials that he had made five trips in just two months, ferrying Indian migrants for $25,000, all under Harsh Patel’s orders.