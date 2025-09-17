EU warns India’s Russia ties could stall trade deal; urges deeper partnership to defend rules-based order

BRUSSELS: The European Union's top diplomat warned Wednesday that its push for closer ties with India could be hampered by New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil and involvement in military drills with Moscow.

The 27-nation bloc is pressing to seal a trade deal with the world's most populous nation and strengthen bonds in areas like defence as US President Donald Trump has rocked the global order.

"Ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade, but also about defending the rules-based international order," EU foreign policy chief Kallas said, as she unveiled a new strategy from Brussels to bolster relations.

"Participating in military exercises, purchases of oil -- all these are obstacles to our cooperation when it comes to deepening the ties," Kallas said.

But she acknowledged the EU did not believe India would "completely decouple" from Russia and the two sides sought to talk through their issues.

Alongside other Moscow allies including Iran, India has taken part in Russia's Zapad (West) joint drills with Belarus this month, part of which took place close to NATO borders.

India became a major buyer of Russian oil -- saving itself billions of dollars and providing a much-needed export market for Moscow after it was cut off from traditional buyers in Europe because of the Ukraine war.