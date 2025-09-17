Iran dismisses US criticism of its missile programme as 'nonsense'

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday dismissed as "nonsense" US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's criticism this week of the Islamic republic's missile programme as an "unacceptable risk".

"He was speaking nonsense," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told journalists, adding the United States was "not supposed to comment on the defensive capabilities of a nation that has decided to preserve its independence at any cost."

The missile programme was Iran's means "to stand against the greed, aggression and assaults of foreigners -- including the US and the Zionist regime", he said, referring to Israel.

During a Monday visit to Israel, Rubio vowed to maintain the "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions against Tehran which was imposed during US President Donald Trump's first term in office.