Israel says opening new route for Gazans fleeing embattled city

The Israeli military said it was opening a temporary new route Wednesday to allow people to flee Gaza City, as it pressed a major ground assault aimed at crushing Hamas.

The army unleashed a massive bombardment of Gaza City before dawn on Tuesday and pushed its troops deeper into the Gaza Strip's largest urban hub.

It came as a United Nations probe accused Israel of committing "genocide" in the Palestinian territory, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it was opening "a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street", as AFP images showed fresh bombardments.

Its Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said the corridor would remain open for just 48 hours from midday (0900 GMT).

Until now, the army had urged people to flee south along the coastal road toward what it calls a humanitarian zone, including parts of Al-Mawasi.

Salah al-Din Street cuts through the territory from north to south.

'Death is cheaper'

The United Nations estimated at the end of August that about one million people lived in Gaza City and its surroundings.