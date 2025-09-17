Parents of teens who died by suicide after AI chatbot interactions testify to Congress

Parents whose teenagers killed themselves after interactions with artificial intelligence chatbots testified to Congress on Tuesday about the dangers of the technology.

“What began as a homework helper gradually turned itself into a confidant and then a suicide coach,” said Matthew Raine, whose 16-year-old son Adam died in April.

“Within a few months, ChatGPT became Adam’s closest companion,” the father told senators. “Always available. Always validating and insisting that it knew Adam better than anyone else, including his own brother.”

Raine’s family sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman last month alleging that ChatGPT coached the boy in planning to take his own life.

Megan Garcia, the mother of 14-year-old Sewell Setzer III of Florida, sued another AI company, Character Technologies, for wrongful death last year, arguing that before his suicide, Sewell had become increasingly isolated from his real life as he engaged in highly sexualized conversations with the chatbot.

“Instead of preparing for high school milestones, Sewell spent the last months of his life being exploited and sexually groomed by chatbots, designed by an AI company to seem human, to gain his trust, to keep him and other children endlessly engaged,” Garcia told the Senate hearing.

Also testifying was a Texas mother who sued Character last year and was in tears describing how her son’s behavior changed after lengthy interactions with its chatbots. She spoke anonymously, with a placard that introduced her as Ms. Jane Doe, and said the boy is now in a residential treatment facility.