India's operations at Iran's Chabahar Port under threat as US ends sanctions waiver

NEW DELHI: India’s key strategic connectivity project to Afghanistan and Central Asia faces a new challenge as the United States announced it will revoke the sanctions exemption for operations at Iran’s Chabahar Port from September 29.

The move potentially exposes Indian firms involved in the port’s development and operation to US penalties, raising serious concerns about the future of one of India’s most important regional connectivity projects.

The waiver originally granted in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA), had allowed India and others to work on the port without facing the threat of American sanctions. It was seen as a vital exception for India’s effort to bypass Pakistan and establish alternative trade and transit routes to landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The Chabahar Port, situated on the Gulf of Oman, has handled more than 8 million tonnes of cargo since India took operational control of its Shahid Beheshti terminal through India Ports Global Limited. It has also served as a lifeline for delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, especially after the Taliban takeover during critical times.

However, the US State Department now finds that this exemption no longer aligns with its current policy.