US revokes visas of Indian executives linked to fentanyl trafficking

NEW DELHI: The US Embassy in New Delhi has revoked and subsequently denied visas to certain business executives and corporate leaders due to their involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors, according to an official statement.

These actions were taken under Sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. As a result of this decision, these individuals, along with their immediate family members, may now be ineligible for travel to the United States.

The Embassy also announced that executives linked to companies known for trafficking fentanyl precursors will be subject to heightened scrutiny should they apply for US visas in the future.

“The US Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organizations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs into the United States—along with their families—will face consequences, including denial of entry into the United States,” stated Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews.

He added that stopping the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the United States is one of the Embassy's top priorities.

“We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation in tackling this shared challenge. Only through joint efforts can our two governments address this transnational threat and ensure the safety of both our peoples,” he said.