WMO report flags surge in extreme weather events in 2024

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reveals that northern India experienced above-normal rainfall in 2024, leading to large-scale deluges in major river basins such as the Ganges, Godavari, and Indus, highlighting the cascading effects of climate change.

The State of Global Water Resources report noted that northern India, along with other regions—including Kazakhstan, southern Russia, Pakistan, southern Iran, and northeastern China—was wetter than normal. It further emphasized that major river basins like the Ganges, Godavari, and Indus experienced above-average discharge conditions.

“It highlights the cascading impacts of too much or too little water on economies and society,” the report stated.

In 2024, around 60% of rivers worldwide recorded either excessive or deficient water flows, making it the sixth consecutive year where only about one-third of rivers were within the normal range.

“This means that two-thirds of rivers had either too much or too little water, reflecting the increasingly erratic hydrological cycle,” said Dr. Davide Faranda, Directeur de recherche at CNRS, IPSL, France.

The year 2024 was the hottest year on record, marked by severe droughts in several regions and devastating floods in others. The report stated that lake surface temperatures were anomalously high, with nearly all of the 75 main lakes worldwide recording above-average water levels.