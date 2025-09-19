Earthquake causes scattered damage in Indonesia’s Papua region

JAKARTA: A magnitude-6.1 earthquake shook Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua early Friday, causing scattered damage in a coastal town. No casualties were immediately reported.

At least two houses and the main bridge in the town of Nabire in Central Papua province collapsed, said Suharyanto, the chief of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. A government office, a church and an airport had minor damage.

“Overall, the situation is safe and under control,” Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians uses a single name, said in a video message.

People ran from houses or to higher ground when the quake occurred and telecommunication networks in Nabire and several other towns in the region were cut off, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement.