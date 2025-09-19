Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and the Xinhua news agency said the call had started.

Trump previewed his talks on Thursday, telling Fox News that they would be discussing "TikTok and also trade."

"And we're very close to deals on all of it. And my relationship with China is very good," he said.

The call was their second since Trump began his second term in January.

On June 5, the US president said Xi had invited him to visit China, and he issued a similar invitation for the Chinese leader to come to the United States.

So far, no travel plans have been made, but several analysts expected Xi to repeat his offer Friday, playing on Trump's enthusiasm for lavish receptions in foreign capitals.