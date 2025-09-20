A boat carrying migrants sinks off the Libyan coast with at least 19 people dead and 42 missing

CAIRO: The bodies of 19 people were recovered after the rubber migrant boat they were in sank off the eastern Libyan coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday.

The boat, which was carrying more than 70 Sudanese and South Sudanese nationals, sailed on Sept. 9 from a beach near the town of Kambout and sank the same day, an IOM spokesperson told The Associated Press Friday.

A total of 14 people were rescued five days later, while 42 others remain missing, the IOM said. It was unclear how those rescued managed to survive at sea during that time.

Libya has been a main transit point for migrants trying to reach Europe, fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

The Libya Red Crescent said on its Facebook page on Monday that it received an emergency call from authorities in Tobruk, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Kambout, about recovering dead bodies. The authorities and the Red Crescent often work together on rescue and recovery operations.

The Red Crescent said it recovered several bodies at Kambout beach. It didn’t say whether the bodies were those of the 19 migrants mentioned in the IOM report.