After vendettas, espionage and ransom reveals, what's next in the Vatican's financial whodunnit?

Possible appeals trial flashpoints

THE TEXT MESSAGES In the two years since the verdicts were delivered, thousands of pages of WhatsApp text and audio messages exchanged between some of the players have become public, throwing fresh doubt about the credibility of the trial and the Vatican legal system.

These private communications, published by Domani newspaper, suggest questionable conduct by Vatican police, prosecutors and the late pope — and a behind-the-scenes effort to target Becciu.

″If it gets out that we all agreed, it’s the end,” warned one message. “Because if we all knew, the trial is null and void and it’s a conspiracy.”

Lawyers for Becciu and other defendants seek to enter the chats into evidence; at least one devoted 80 pages of his appeals motion to them. The lawyers say the chats bolster their claims that their clients didn’t get a fair trial in an absolute monarchy where Francis intervened repeatedly in the investigation. They say the chats prove the investigation that led to the trial, willed by Francis as a sign of his commitment to financial reform, was contaminated from the start.

WHAT IT COULD CHANGE: Even if the chats are admitted, it’s unclear what effect they might have on the appeals, since the original verdicts were based on other evidence. Vatican officials have dismissed their relevance, saying the tribunal didn’t rely on the testimony of any of the people involved.

But the chats have already spawned follow-on criminal complaints in Vatican and Italian courts, and will likely be used by the defense in further appeals and legal wrangling. Once the Vatican verdicts become definitive, Italian, British and other courts will be asked to implement them, including with possible prison sentences or financial damages seized from frozen bank accounts. Those foreign courts may weigh whether the Vatican trial was fair, and some defense lawyers say they are prepared to take their claims that it wasn’t to the European Court of Human Rights.

The Holy See insists the trial was fair and the defense was given every opportunity to present its side.

THE PROSECUTORS’ APPEALS: While Becciu and eight others were convicted of some financial crimes, the tribunal largely threw out prosecutors’ overarching theory of a grand plot to defraud the Holy See.

Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi, who will also prosecute the appeals case, has doubled down on his original thesis and asked the court to reconsider all but a few of its acquittals. In a text message to The Associated Press, Diddi declined to comment on the chats.