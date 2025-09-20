Here's what Zohran Mamdani, called a 'communist' by Trump, actually stands for

He has also faced criticism over comments he made on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” in which he said that in an economically just world, “I don’t think that we should have billionaires.” But Mamdani said that as mayor, he would be happy to work with billionaires to solve the city’s problems.

He no longer supports defunding the police

After the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in 2020, Mamdani was among a number of New York Democrats who advocated slashing the police department's budget, and who frequently railed against police brutality.

In one social media post, Mamdani called the department “racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety.” In another, Mamdani wrote, “Defund this rogue agency" on a post sharing video of NYPD pummeling a man who had argued with a police officer.

During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani has distanced himself from these prior calls to reduce department funding, saying they don't represent his current agenda. Mamdani said he would maintain the NYPD's staffing levels but also create a new “Department of Community Safety” that would deploy mental health care teams, rather than armed officers, to handle certain emergency calls involving people in psychiatric crisis.

And he has softened his overall rhetoric around law enforcement. In a recent New York Times interview, he answered “yes” when asked if he owed officers an apology for calling the department racist, saying his 2020 comments were made “at the height of frustration.”

Mamdani's opponents have been skeptical of his shift. Adams, a former police captain, says Mamdani changed his position on law enforcement because voters wouldn't support defunding the department. Cuomo has said Mamdani is flip-flopping and hasn't given voters a clear picture of who he really is.

He's criticized Israel and defended Palestinian civil rights

Mamdani is a vocal defender of Palestinian civil rights and has accused the Israeli government of committing a genocide in Gaza.

He supports an economic boycott of Israel and has promised that if Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, visited New York City he would honor a warrant from the International Criminal Court and have Netanyahu arrested for war crimes. The U.S. is not a member of the court and Israel denies it is engaging in genocide or war crimes.

Mamdani has repeatedly condemned the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, calling the militant group's slaughter of 1,200 “deplorable.” He has also said he believes Israel has a right to exist, though without a hierarchy that favors Jewish citizens over others.

That hasn't assuaged critics who characterize such condemnations of Israeli policy as antisemitic.