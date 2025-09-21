'Can't delay any longer': Trump publicly asks US Justice Department to charge his enemies

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump publicly urged his Justice Department on Saturday to take action against his enemies, the latest in a series of moves that critics say have shattered the agency's traditional independence.

In a social media post addressing "Pam" -- apparently Attorney General Pam Bondi -- Trump fumed over the lack of legal action against California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats. "We can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility," Trump said.

Schiff and James are among a handful of people who have been accused by a close Trump ally, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, of falsifying documents on mortgage applications.

On Friday, Trump fired the federal prosecutor who was overseeing the probe into James, after the attorney reportedly insisted there was insufficient evidence to charge her with mortgage fraud.

Erik Siebert, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, told staff of his resignation via an email on Friday, the New York Times and other US media outlets reported.