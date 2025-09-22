North Korea's Kim open to US talks if Washington drops denuclearisation demands

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he has "fond memories" of US President Donald Trump and is open to future talks with the United States, if he can keep his nukes.

Kim met Trump three times for high-profile summits during Trump's first term, before talks collapsed in Hanoi in 2019 over what concessions Pyongyang was prepared to make on its nuclear arsenal.

The US demand that Kim give up his banned weapons has long been a sticking point between the two countries, with Pyongyang under successive rafts of UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

"If the United States discards its delusional obsession with denuclearisation and, based on recognising reality, truly wishes for peaceful coexistence with us, then there is no reason we cannot meet it," Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

"I still personally hold fond memories of the current US president, Trump," Kim added, in a wide-ranging speech to the country's rubber-stamp parliament.

Since the failed 2019 summit, North Korea has repeatedly said it will never give up its nuclear weapons and declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state.

Kim reiterated that denuclearisation was not an option. "The world already knows well what the United States does after it forces a country to give up its nuclear arms and disarm," he said.

"We will never give up our nuclear weapons."

Kim said that sanctions had only helped the North in "growing stronger, building endurance and resistance that cannot be crushed by any pressure".

Kim also added that he had "no reason to sit down with South Korea", even as Seoul's new President Lee Jae-myung has sought to ease tensions with the North.

"We make it clear that we will not deal with them in any form," he said.

North Korea has in recent years declared the South its principal enemy and blown up rail links and roads connecting the two countries.