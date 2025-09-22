Political witch hunts and blacklists: Donald Trump and the new era of McCarthyism

A modern-day political inquisition is unfolding in “digital town squares” across the United States. The slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk has become a focal point for a coordinated campaign of silencing critics that chillingly echoes one of the darkest chapters in American history.

Individuals who have publicly criticised Kirk or made perceived insensitive comments regarding his death are being threatened, fired or doxed .

Teachers and professors have been fired or disciplined , one for posting that Kirk was racist, misogynistic and a neo-Nazi , another for calling Kirk a “ hate-spreading Nazi ”.

Journalists have also lost their jobs after making comments about Kirk’s assassination, as has the late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel .

A website called “ Expose Charlie’s Murderers ” had been posting the names, locations and employers of people saying critical things about Kirk before it was reportedly taken down. Vice President JD Vance has pushed for this public response, urging supporters to “ call them out … hell, call their employer ”.

This is far-right “cancel culture”, the likes of which the US hasn’t seen since the McCarthy era in the 1950s.