US administration ends government's annual report on hunger, calling it overly 'politicised'

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is ending the federal government's annual report on hunger in America, stating that it had become “overly politicised” and “rife with inaccuracies.”

The decision comes two and a half months after President Donald Trump signed legislation sharply reducing food aid to the poor. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the tax and spending cuts bill Republicans muscled through Congress in July means 3 million people would not qualify for food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits.

The decision to scrap the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Household Food Security Report was first reported by 'The Wall Street Journal'.

In a press release Saturday, the USDA said the 2024 report, to be released Oct. 22, would be the last.