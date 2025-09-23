Awami League members throw eggs at Bangladesh interim leader Yunus' entourage in New York

NEW YORK: Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus faced protests in New York with Bangladesh Awami League leaders and activists throwing eggs at his entourage, which includes Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP).

Yunus and other members from Bangladesh who arrived in New York on Monday to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and faced protests outside JFK International Airport by leaders and workers of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

Video footage that has gone viral on social media shows protesters throwing eggs at Akhtar Hossain, calling him a "terrorist" and shouting slogans against Yunus.

Akhtar was one of the leaders of the student-led movement against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in July 2024. When Sheikh Hasina took refuge in India on August 5 that year, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Yunus was formed.

Yunus' entourage included BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, the protesters did not target them.

Yunus's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, called it an "unfortunate incident". The NCP condemned "the attacks" on Akhtar in a statement.